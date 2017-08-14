FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
Tata Power June-quarter profit more than doubles
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
IDBI Bank posts third straight quarterly loss; shares sink
Earnings
IDBI Bank posts third straight quarterly loss; shares sink
July wholesale inflation rate picks up for first time in 5 months
Economy
July wholesale inflation rate picks up for first time in 5 months
Memories of border bloodshed still fresh
India at 70
Memories of border bloodshed still fresh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
August 14, 2017 / 8:52 AM / 3 hours ago

Tata Power June-quarter profit more than doubles

1 Min Read

High-tension power lines are pictured outside a Tata Power sub station in the suburbs of Mumbai, India, August 8, 2017.Shailesh Andrade

(Reuters) - Tata Power Co Ltd's (TTPW.NS) first-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by higher income from its core power generation business.

Profit came in at 1.64 billion rupees ($25.6 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of 724.9 million rupees a year earlier, the company said on Monday. (bit.ly/2wIinz8)

Income from its power business grew about 6 percent to 10.01 billion rupees for the quarter.

Shares of the company were trading 5.5 percent higher after the results.

($1 = 64.0500 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup and Arnab Paul; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.