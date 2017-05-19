May 19 Tata Power Co Ltd posted a loss in the fourth quarter on Friday compared with a profit a year earlier as it incurred a one-time charge towards contractual obligations.

The company posted a consolidated net loss for the quarter ended March 31 of 2.47 billion rupees ($38.12 million), compared with a profit of 829.5 million rupees a year earlier. bit.ly/2rywCmP

Consolidated exceptional loss towards contractual obligations amounted to 6.51 billion rupees, Tata Power said.

Analysts on average had expected a consolidated profit of 4.26 billion rupees for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company's consolidated revenue from its power business fell 12 percent to 59.75 billion rupees. ($1 = 64.7975 rupees) (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)