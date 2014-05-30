(Converts figures into billion rupees from crores in paragraph 5)

NEW DELHI May 30 Indian utility Tata Power Co Ltd reported a net loss of 1.45 billion rupees ($24.6 million) in the quarter ended March, after a rise in operating costs at its mega Mundra power plant.

Tata Power, part of India's salt-to-steel Tata conglomerate, reported a net profit of 1.81 billion rupees a year earlier.

The company said in a statement late on Thursday that the 4,000 megawatt Mundra plant, which has suffered from higher coal costs during the past year, was now fully operational.

The company got a boost in February after the federal power regulator said it could raise tariffs for electricity from the Mundra plant.

Consolidated revenue in the fourth quarter ended March rose 8 percent to 356.49 billion rupees from 330.25 billion rupees last year.

The company also recommended a 125 percent hike in dividend to 1.25 rupees per share to reflect the potential boost to future earnings from the regulator's decision. ($1 = 59.0150 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)