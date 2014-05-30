BUZZ-India's Reliance Power rises; March-quarter profit surges
** Reliance posted a more-than-three-fold rise in March-quarter consol profit, according to an exchange filing on Thursday
NEW DELHI May 30 Indian utility Tata Power Co Ltd reported a net loss of 1.45 billion rupees ($24.6 million) in the quarter ended March, after a rise in operating costs at its mega Mundra power plant.
Tata Power, part of India's salt-to-steel Tata conglomerate, reported a net profit of 1.81 billion rupees a year earlier.
The company said in a statement late on Thursday that the 4,000 megawatt Mundra plant, which has suffered from higher coal costs during the past year, was now fully operational.
The company got a boost in February after the federal power regulator said it could raise tariffs for electricity from the Mundra plant.
Consolidated revenue in the fourth quarter ended March rose 8 percent to 356.49 billion rupees from 330.25 billion rupees last year.
The company also recommended a 125 percent hike in dividend to 1.25 rupees per share to reflect the potential boost to future earnings from the regulator's decision. ($1 = 59.0150 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
MUMBAI, April 13 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday tweaked rules that trigger regulatory action against lenders who overshoot the limit on bad loans or fail to comply with capital ratios.