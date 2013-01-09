BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI Jan 9 India's Tata Motors Ltd rose as much as 3.7 percent to a record high on Wednesday after Credit Suisse and CLSA upgraded their ratings on the stock, citing expectations for improving sales.
Credit Suisse raised Tata to 'outperform' from 'underperform', noting the automaker could post much-stronger-than-expected Range Rover sales, especially in China.
CLSA raised Tata to 'buy' from 'outperform', citing optimism about new product launches.
Tata shares were up 3.1 percent as of 0406 GMT, after earlier hitting a record high of 325.80 rupees and outperforming a 0.2 percent gain in the NSE index. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Rafael Nam; Editing by Anand Basu)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.