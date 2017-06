NEW DELHI Nov 24 Shares in India's Tata Steel and Tata Motors fell in preopen trade on Thursday after the salt-to-software conglomerate announced a successor to Chairman Ratan Tata.

Cyrus Mistry, whose father is the biggest shareholder in the Tata Sons holding company, was named deputy chairman of Tata Sons and will succeed Ratan Tata when he retires in December 2012.

Tata Motors shares were down 0.9 percent and Tata Steel fell 0.4 percent, while the main index was up 0.1 percent in preopen trade. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)