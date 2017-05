Tata Motors logos are seen at their flagship showroom before the announcement of their Q3 results in Mumbai February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) shares slumped 5 percent on Friday, marking the biggest single-day fall since Jan. 27.

Tata unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reduces prices of three models sold in China.

Price cuts are in response to a probe in China's auto industry, JLR China said.

Analysts say price cuts are a concern given the importance of profitability in China for JLR's overall margins.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)