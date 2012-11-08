* Tata Motors shares gain the most in two months
MUMBAI, Nov 8 Shares in India's Tata Motors Ltd
gained the most in two months after the auto maker
reported that July-September margins at its key Jaguar Land
Rover (JLR) subsidiary improved.
Shares in Tata Motors, which depends on JLR for 90 percent
of the group's profit, rose 5.1 percent as of 0607 GMT, and were
headed for their biggest gain since Sept. 12. The broader NSE
index was down 0.4 percent.
An improvement in profitability at the luxury British brand
will bolster the outlook for India's biggest auto maker, which
is facing a tough domestic market for its Tata-branded cars
because of a cooling economy.
Margins at JLR increased to 14.8 percent from 14.4 percent a
year earlier, Tata Motors said late on Wednesday, in its
earnings report.
The auto maker posted a July-September net profit that
lagged estimates, but analysts said sturdier margins at JLR and
the launch of new Range Rover and Jaguar models bode well for
the second half of the year ending March 2013.
Waiting periods in some markets for the new Range Rover
model exceed six months, Goldman Sachs said on Thursday in a
report, adding that it expects a "strong response" to the new
F-type Jaguar model.
Tata Motors was "cautiously optimistic" about JLR's sales
potential, while saying pricing and margins appeared to be
holding up in China, a key market for the iconic brand, said
several analysts, citing a conference call with management after
the earnings announcement.
Still, Tata Motors faces a number of challenges ahead,
especially in the domestic market where it is suffering from a
weaker lineup of models than its rivals, and is being forced to
offer discounts and incentives that hurt its margins.
The operating margin for its India business fell to 5.9
percent in July-September from 7.2 percent a year ago.
