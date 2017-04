A Singapore Airlines Ltd stewardess poses at a first class cabin seat during the launch of their new generation of cabin products at Changi Airport in Singapore July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

NEW DELHI The Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) will consider a proposal from Singapore Airlines(SIAL.SI) to set up an airline in the country in a joint venture with the Tata Group on October 18, according to the regulator's website.

Tata and Singapore Airlines plan to form a full-service airline based in New Delhi, the companies said last month. The two will initially invest a combined $100 million to start the carrier, with Tata Sons owning 51 percent and Singapore Airlines the rest.

