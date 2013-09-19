US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW DELHI, Sept 19 India's Tata Sons conglomerate and Singapore Airlines will form a full-service airline based in New Delhi, the Indian group said on Thursday.
Tata Sons will own 51 percent and Singapore Airlines will own the remainder, Tata said.
Tata is a partner in a separate joint venture with Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd that plans to launch a low-cost airline in India. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Tony Munroe)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.