NEW DELHI, Sept 19 India's Tata Sons conglomerate and Singapore Airlines will form a full-service airline based in New Delhi, the Indian group said on Thursday.

Tata Sons will own 51 percent and Singapore Airlines will own the remainder, Tata said.

Tata is a partner in a separate joint venture with Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd that plans to launch a low-cost airline in India. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Tony Munroe)