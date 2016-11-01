(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.) (Refiles to fix location in dateline.)
By Una Galani
SINGAPORE Nov 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The spat at Tata
is sending out the wrong message about corporate governance in
India. Cyrus Mistry, the ousted chairman of the family holding
company, has publicly criticized the continuing influence of his
predecessor, Ratan Tata, and how the wider group is managed. The
episode has cast a pall over the $100 billion cars-to-steel
conglomerate that investors believed embodied the highest
standards, and obscures broad improvements.
Tougher rules and disclosure requirements came into force
with a new Companies Act in 2013. That has laid the foundation
for increasing shareholder activism in a country where many
corporations are still effectively controlled by powerful
families.
Feisty local proxy advisory firms are playing a role, too.
Institutional Investor Advisory Services (known as IiAS),
InGovern and Stakeholders Empowerment Services pick apart
dubious proposals, forcing companies to provide better
explanations. Firms backed by billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla
had to go on a charm offensive in August after proxy firms
panned a proposed $9 billion union of two flagship units.
Shareholders are yet to vote.
IiAS reckons investors have rejected 44 resolutions in the
past 20-odd months on issues ranging from director appointments
to executive pay. Local firms backed by multinationals like
Diageo, the British drinks group, and German industrial
giant Siemens have also been held to account.
All this has put tycoons on shorter leashes. Dominant
shareholders also now need approval from the majority of
minority investors for related-party transactions. In July,
mining tycoon Anil Agarwal had to sweeten terms to win support
for Vedanta's purchase of the 40 percent of Cairn
India it didn't already own.
There is a long way to go. Almost 30 percent of the top 100
companies still fail to meet the full mandatory disclosure
requirements, according to the 2016 India Disclosure Index
produced by FTI Consulting. Sometimes only lip service is paid.
To comply with gender diversity rules, for example, some moguls
have appointed their wives or mothers to company boards.
Yet Indian governance has moved on from the accounting and
licence scams that rocked the country between 2008 and 2012. A
new bankruptcy code was passed this year. And Prime Minister
Narendra Modi has taken steps to reduce crony capitalism. If
anything, the immense pressure on Tata to explain itself after
Mistry's outburst is evidence of progress.
On Twitter twitter.com/ugalani
CONTEXT NEWS
- The Tata group of companies faces potential writedowns
worth 1,180 billion rupees (nearly $18 billion), according to a
letter to the board of Tata Sons from Cyrus Mistry, the
conglomerate's ousted chairman.
- Mistry was removed from his post on Oct. 24 after almost
four years in the job. The board of Tata Sons, the holding
company for the group's 100-plus companies, has not given any
reason for his sacking.
- Among other complaints, Mistry said there was a "total
lack of corporate governance" during his tenure, adding that
some of the board's directors were "reduced to mere postmen"
following orders from his predecessor Ratan Tata.
- "Prior to my appointment, I was assured that I would be
given a free hand", Mistry added.
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
- SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: bit.ly/BVsubscribe
(Editing by Richard Beales and Katrina Hamlin)