By Una Galani

SINGAPORE Nov 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The spat at Tata is sending out the wrong message about corporate governance in India. Cyrus Mistry, the ousted chairman of the family holding company, has publicly criticized the continuing influence of his predecessor, Ratan Tata, and how the wider group is managed. The episode has cast a pall over the $100 billion cars-to-steel conglomerate that investors believed embodied the highest standards, and obscures broad improvements.

Tougher rules and disclosure requirements came into force with a new Companies Act in 2013. That has laid the foundation for increasing shareholder activism in a country where many corporations are still effectively controlled by powerful families.

Feisty local proxy advisory firms are playing a role, too. Institutional Investor Advisory Services (known as IiAS), InGovern and Stakeholders Empowerment Services pick apart dubious proposals, forcing companies to provide better explanations. Firms backed by billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla had to go on a charm offensive in August after proxy firms panned a proposed $9 billion union of two flagship units. Shareholders are yet to vote.

IiAS reckons investors have rejected 44 resolutions in the past 20-odd months on issues ranging from director appointments to executive pay. Local firms backed by multinationals like Diageo, the British drinks group, and German industrial giant Siemens have also been held to account.

All this has put tycoons on shorter leashes. Dominant shareholders also now need approval from the majority of minority investors for related-party transactions. In July, mining tycoon Anil Agarwal had to sweeten terms to win support for Vedanta's purchase of the 40 percent of Cairn India it didn't already own.

There is a long way to go. Almost 30 percent of the top 100 companies still fail to meet the full mandatory disclosure requirements, according to the 2016 India Disclosure Index produced by FTI Consulting. Sometimes only lip service is paid. To comply with gender diversity rules, for example, some moguls have appointed their wives or mothers to company boards.

Yet Indian governance has moved on from the accounting and licence scams that rocked the country between 2008 and 2012. A new bankruptcy code was passed this year. And Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken steps to reduce crony capitalism. If anything, the immense pressure on Tata to explain itself after Mistry's outburst is evidence of progress.

