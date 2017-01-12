MUMBAI Jan 12 India's Tata Sons is likely to
name a new chairman as early as Thursday, the Economic Times
reported, citing unnamed officials.
Tata Sons has called a board meeting at 4 p.m. (1030 GMT),
the newspaper said, although it said no agenda for the meeting
had been announced. bit.ly/2ifVtM5
The $100 billion conglomerate ousted its chairman Cyrus
Mistry in October, sparking a bitter public spat.
Thursday report comes as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
, India's biggest software services company, reports its
results. TCS head N. Chandrasekaran has been widely speculated
to be one of the leading contenders for the role.
