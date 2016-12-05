MUMBAI Dec 5 Ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus
Mistry has reached out to shareholders of six Tata group
companies defending his position and laying out reasons for why
he should not be removed as director at their upcoming
shareholder meetings.
Mistry, in a letter to shareholders in Tata group companies
seen by Reuters, has also highlighted the need for governance
reforms at the Tata trusts, Tata Sons and Tata group companies.
Tata Sons has called shareholder meetings at group companies
including Tata Motors and Tata Consultancy Services
in an attempt to drive out Mistry from the operating
businesses of the $100 billion steel-to-software conglomerate
after ousting him as group chairman last month.
