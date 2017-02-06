BRIEF-Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole du Morbihan was summoned to appear before the Tribunal De Grande Instance de Vannes by some holders of non voting cooperative securities (CCIS)
May 29 CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE DU MORBIHAN SC:
MUMBAI Feb 6 India's Tata Sons said on Monday its shareholders have voted to remove former Chairman Cyrus Mistry as a director from its board.
Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100 billion salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, is embroiled in a legal battle with Mistry, who was forced out as chairman in October.
Mistry's family owns an 18.4 percent stake in Tata Sons, but a majority interest is controlled by a series of Trusts chaired by Tata family patriarch Ratan Tata. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Euan Rocha)
May 29 CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE DU MORBIHAN SC:
COLOMBO, May 29 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday in dull trade to close at their lowest in two weeks, as investors booked profits in heavyweights such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank Plc while floods and landslides that hit the island nation weighed on sentiment.