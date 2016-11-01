India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
MUMBAI Ratan Tata, interim chairman at the Tata Sons conglomerate, reassured employees on the future of the group and its companies, in a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Tata reinstated that the decision to change the leadership at Tata Sons was a difficult but well-deliberated one taken for the future success of the group, and to maintain the Tata culture and value system.
The letter, sent to employees on Tuesday, comes a week after Tata sacked its chairman Cyrus Mistry. The ousted chairman and the Tata group have traded barbs in public on a near daily since then.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Euan Rocha)
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.