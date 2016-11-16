Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
MUMBAI Cyrus Mistry has told Tata Global Beverages that his removal as chairman of the company was wrong but has not made a formal legal complaint, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Television channel ET Now, citing unnamed sources, had said earlier on Wednesday that Mistry's office had issued a legal notice to Tata Global Beverages, which co-owns and runs Starbucks coffee stores in India.
Mistry was removed on Tuesday as the chairman of Tata Global Beverages, an action he had called "inaccurate and illegal."
Last month Mistry was ousted as chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company for the $100 billion steel-to-software Tata group, sparking a bitter public dispute.
