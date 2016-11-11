MUMBAI Nov 11 The boardroom battle between ousted Tata Group chairman Cyrus
Mistry and Tata Sons continues to escalate. See below some of the latest stories from Reuters.
LATEST STORIES
Tata Sons seeks to oust ex-chairman from Tata Motors' board
BREAKINGVIEWS-Ratan Tata lowers the tone for fights to come
Mistry defends handling of harassment claim in Tata feud
Tata escalates boardroom battle with Mistry, ousts him as TCS chairman
India's Tata Sons escalates war of words with ousted chair Cyrus Mistry
BREAKINGVIEWS-Ratan Tata's old partner is a $12 bln problem
Ousted chairman had Tata strategy; company says it was "not suitable"
Ratan Tata installs new management team at Tata Sons
India's Tata Motors defends strategy for $1500 Nano car
EARLIER STORIES
BREAKINGVIEWS-Unblocking DoCoMo's Tata exit is New Delhi's job
Tata to form new management structure within days - source
Ousted Tata chairman denies mishandling DoCoMo dispute
BREAKINGVIEWS-Shenanigans at Tata taint India's governance wins
Three Tata execs quit, sources say, adding to uncertainty at Indian group
India's crime-fighting agency to probe allegations against Tata Sons
Cyrus Mistry says surprised by Tata's justification of his dismissal
With Tata patriach back as pilot, likely tailwind for airline ventures
Tata may find dismissing Mistry easier than his accusations
Tata Steel's plans to seek partner on European steel assets unchanged-source
India's Tata Group accuses ousted chairman of malice
Ousted Tata boss's hostile defence takes boardroom battle public
BREAKINGVIEWS-Tata ex-chairman turns rebel without a clear cause
Tata Sons' ousted head warns group faces big writedowns
Tata shake-up may distract group from restructuring efforts
BREAKINGVIEWS-Tata's Cyrus Mistry changed too little, too late
Patriach steps in at India's Tata Sons after board ousts chairman
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)