* First Tata group company to remove Mistry as its chairman
* Mistry says process to remove him "inaccurate and illegal"
* Mistry defends his record at Tata Sons
(Releads with chairman's ousting at Tata Global Beverages)
By Aditi Shah
MUMBAI, Nov 15 The board of Tata Global
Beverages, which co-owns and runs Starbucks
coffee stores across India, has replaced Cyrus Mistry as its
chairman, the first Tata group company to depose him since his
removal last month from the helm of parent holding company Tata
Sons.
Mistry said in a statement the manner in which he was
replaced as chairman of Global Beverages was "inaccurate and
illegal," intensifying the high-profile power struggle at the
Tata group.
In a boardroom coup last month Mistry was removed as
chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company for the $100 billion
steel-to-software Tata empire in which Mistry's family hold a
minority stake. Patriarch Ratan Tata is now back in charge as a
bitter public row ensues.
Despite being removed as chairman of Tata Sons, and now Tata
Global Beverages, Mistry still remains chairman of some of the
group's major companies like Tata Motors and Tata
Steel, where Tata Sons does not have majority
ownership.
Tata Sons has called shareholder meetings at these companies
to get Mistry ousted from those boards.
The group last week dismissed Mistry as chair of Tata
Consultancy Services, where Tata Sons has a stake of
over 70 percent.
In the case of Tata Global Beverages, seven out of 10
directors on the board voted for Mistry's ousting and appointed
Tata veteran Harish Bhat in his place.
Mistry's office questioned the accuracy and legality of his
removal in a statement saying "The Tatas continue to demonstrate
the lack of respect for due process of law."
A Tata Sons spokesman said the process at Tata Global
Beverages was completely legal.
MISTRY'S RECORD
Earlier on Tuesday Mistry sought to defend his record at
Tata Sons, saying in a statement that allegations that he
oversaw rising expenses and impairment provisions were "another
brazen attempt to mislead the public and shareholders."
Mistry alleged that one reason for a rise in expenses under
his tenure was because Tata Sons was bearing some costs on
behalf of Ratan Tata, while impairments and writedowns were due
to legacy issues.
He was responding to Tata Sons' statement last week, which
criticised his performance and accused him of being responsible
for rising expenses and impairment provisions and falling
dividends.
"The challenges the group faced could not be wished away,"
Mistry's statement said, detailing the challenges that he had
inherited as chairman.
Mistry also said in the statement that the group had paid
the expenses of Ratan Tata, when he was chairman emeritus of
Tata Sons and also chair of the Tata trusts, which amounted to
about 300 million rupees ($4.4 million) in 2015 and included his
use of corporate jets and office costs.
When Ratan Tata retired in 2012 the board of Tata Sons
decided to support an office and facilities for him, a Tata Sons
source said, adding that Mistry and the other directors had
signed the document detailing this provision.
Mistry's statement also said the impairments at Tata Sons
were due to legacy issues, largely relating to Tata Teleservices
Ltd, and that Mistry had focused on building
reserves and resources to handle the writedowns.
($1 = 67.7299 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Jane Merriman, Greg
Mahlich)