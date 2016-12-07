NEW DELHI Dec 7 Tata Sons' interim chairman,
Ratan Tata, in a letter seeking support of shareholders, said
Cyrus Mistry's continued presence on the board of Tata group
companies is a "serious disruptive influence" which can make the
company dysfunctional.
The letter, issued on Wednesday, comes days ahead of
shareholder meetings at six Tata group companies, including Tata
Motors and Tata Consultancy Services, in
which Mistry is still a director. Shareholders are expected to
vote on Mistry's ousting at these meetings.
In a bitter boardroom coup in October Mistry was ousted as
chairman of Tata Sons, holding firm of the $100 billion Tata
empire, with patriach Ratan Tata back at the helm temporarily. A
public power struggle has since ensued between the two sides.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by
Adrian Croft)