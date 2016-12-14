MUMBAI Dec 14 The boardroom battle between ousted Tata Group chairman Cyrus
Mistry and Tata Sons continues to escalate. See below stories from Reuters in the recent past
and the ones written earlier.
LATEST STORIES
Tata Sons renews appeal for removal of Mistry from group companies
Tata Steel sweetens offer to UK workers, moves closer to merger
Tata seeks shareholder support before vote to remove Mistry from group cos
EARLIER STORIES
Tata's ousted chairman defends himself in letter to shareholders
India's Tata Steel removes Cyrus Mistry as chairman
Ousted boss Mistry defends record at Tata Sons
India's Tata Global Beverages board removes Cyrus Mistry as chairman
Ousted chair Mistry refutes Tata claim on rising expenses
Tata Motors shares plunge on weak earnings at Jaguar Land Rover
Tata Motors' independent directors give Chairman Mistry tacit nod
Key week for Tata tussle as Mistry faces Tata Motors board
Ousted Tata chairman tried for balanced corporate governance-statement
Tata Sons seeks to oust ex-chairman from boards of Tata group companies
Mistry defends handling of harassment claim in Tata feud
Tata escalates boardroom battle with Mistry, ousts him as TCS chairman
India's Tata Sons escalates war of words with ousted chair Cyrus Mistry
Ousted chairman had Tata strategy; company says it was "not suitable"
Ratan Tata installs new management team at Tata Sons
India's Tata Motors defends strategy for $1500 Nano car
Tata to form new management structure within days - source
Ousted Tata chairman denies mishandling DoCoMo dispute
Three Tata execs quit, sources say, adding to uncertainty at Indian group
India's crime-fighting agency to probe allegations against Tata Sons
Cyrus Mistry says surprised by Tata's justification of his dismissal
With Tata patriarch back as pilot, likely tailwind for airline ventures
Tata may find dismissing Mistry easier than his accusations
Tata Steel's plans to seek partner on European steel assets unchanged-source
India's Tata Group accuses ousted chairman of malice
Ousted Tata boss's hostile defence takes boardroom battle public
Tata Sons' ousted head warns group faces big writedowns
Tata shake-up may distract group from restructuring efforts
Patriarch steps in at India's Tata Sons after board ousts chairman
VIEWS AND ANALYSIS
BREAKINGVIEWS-Outside shareholders tell Tata to shape up
BREAKINGVIEWS-Ratan Tata lowers the tone for fights to come
BREAKINGVIEWS-Ratan Tata's old partner is a $12 bln problem
BREAKINGVIEWS-Unblocking DoCoMo's Tata exit is New Delhi's job
BREAKINGVIEWS-Shenanigans at Tata taint India's governance wins
BREAKINGVIEWS-Tata ex-chairman turns rebel without a clear cause
BREAKINGVIEWS-Tata's Cyrus Mistry changed too little, too late
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)