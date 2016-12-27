MUMBAI Dec 27 Tata Sons on Tuesday filed a
legal notice against Cyrus Mistry, accusing the former chairman
of the Tata conglomerate of breaching confidentiality rules,
according to a letter from Tata Sons' law firm seen by Reuters.
Tata Sons, in a two-page legal notice from its law firm,
alleged that Mistry shared "confidential data, business
strategies, financial information" related to Tata Sons.
Tata Sons, the holding firm for the $100 billion Tata
conglomerate, intends to pursue all remedies available under the
law in relation to the alleged confidentiality breach, the legal
notice said.
A public relations agency representing Mistry said it had no
comment.
Last week, Mistry began legal proceedings against Tata Sons.
(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Rafael Nam and Jane
Merriman)