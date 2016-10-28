MUMBAI Oct 28 The war of words between Tata
Sons and its ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry continued late on
Friday, with Mistry saying he was surprised with the
justification put forward by the Indian salt-to-software
conglomerate for his dismissal.
Mistry was sacked as chairman by the board of Tata Sons on
Monday and a scathing 5-page letter he wrote to the board was
leaked on Wednesday, turning a boardroom feud into a public row.
Mistry's letter included allegations of corporate governance
failures within Tata Sons, and a series of other barbs aimed at
family patriarch Ratan Tata, who has returned as interim
chairman of the company.
In a statement on Thursday, Tata accused Mistry - whose
family own a minority stake in Tata Sons - of making
"unsubstantiated claims and malicious allegations" against the
conglomerate.
"It is surprising that Mr. Tata has sought to justify
Monday's conduct by making vague public statements that are
contrary to his knowledge and contrary to the records of the
Tata Group," said Mistry in a response issued late on Friday.
Tata Sons could not immediately be reached for comment.
