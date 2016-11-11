MUMBAI Nov 11 Tata Motors said on Friday that Tata Sons has called for an extraordinary general meeting to oust two directors, Cyrus Mistry and Nusli Wadia, from the automaker's board, as the nasty spat between the Tata and Mistry camps escalates.

In a securities filing, Tata Motors said top shareholder Tata Sons, which controls a 26.51 percent stake in the automaker that owns luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover, sent in a requisition calling for a special meeting.

Details of the meeting are yet to be finalised.

Mistry, who was axed as chairman of Tata Sons in a boardroom coup last month, was not immediately reachable for comment. Mistry has engaged in a war of words with Tata Sons since his ouster. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Rafael Nam)