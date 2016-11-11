NEW DELHI Nov 11 Cyrus Mistry, who was ousted as Tata Sons' chairman last month, will stay on as chairman of group company Tata Steel, television channnel ET Now reported on Friday, citing sources.

Mistry was removed in a bitter boardroom coup of the holding company for the $100-billion steel-to-software conglomerate, with Ratan Tata back at the helm temporarily.

Mistry is still chairman of Tata Steel. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)