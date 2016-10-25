India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
MUMBAI Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry has denied filing any "caveats" against his former company.
"A caveat is a notice filed by a party fearing legal action seeking notice before action. Tatas have filed caveats seeking notice from Cyrus Mistry fearing legal action. Cyrus has not filed any caveats. He has already made a statement that such concerns are misplaced at this stage," a statement issued by Cyrus Mistry's office said on Tuesday.
On Monday Tata Sons announced Mistry's removal as chairman with company patriarch Ratan Tata taking over while a permanent replacement is sought.
(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.