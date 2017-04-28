NEW DELHI, April 28 The Delhi High Court has approved a settlement of the $1.18 billion dispute between Tata Sons and NTT DoCoMo, allowing the Indian firm to buy out the Japanese firm's stake in the telecoms joint venture, TV news channels reported on Friday.

India's central bank had blocked Tata's offer, saying a rule change in 2016 prevented foreign investors from selling stakes in Indian firms at a pre-determined price. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Douglas Busvine)