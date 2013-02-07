Feb 7 Tata Steel Europe said it is
investing 2.3 million euros ($3.08 million) at its IJmuiden
facility in the Netherlands to develop next-generation steels
for the auto industry that are lighter, stronger and better able
to withstand crashes.
The Indian company's European branch, Tata Steel UK Ltd
, is Europe's second largest steel producer.
European steelmakers have been struggling to make profits in
the last couple of years, in a fast shrinking
market.
"The R&D investment follows close collaboration between
Tata Steel and three major European car manufacturers to
understand their requirements for future car models," Tata said
in a statement.
The automotive sector, a major market for the steel
industry, has come under pressure to produce lighter and more
environmentally friendly cars and this has pushed steelmakers to
invest in developing new, lighter materials.
Tata and other producers are speeding up a switch to
products that add more value and help them withstand aggressive
imports of basic grades of steel. 0