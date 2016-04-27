LONDON, April 27 Prime Minister David Cameron said there was no guarantee that government efforts to save the British steel industry would be successful, as ministers search to find a buyer for Tata Steel's UK assets.

"There is no guarantee of success," Cameron told parliament on Wednesday.

"While I want to do everything we can to secure the future, not only for Port Talbot but also for Scunthorpe and steelmaking in Britain, we're coping with a massive oversupply, a collapse in prices, from China." (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)