A company logo is seen outside the Tata steelworks near Rotherham, Britain, in this March 30, 2016 file photo.

LONDON Tata Steel is not prepared to split up its main British assets, such as its Port Talbot steel plant, as part of a plan to divest its UK steelmaking operations, UK CEO Bimlendra Jha told a committee of lawmakers on Thursday.

"We would not deal with ... somebody saying leave alone Port Talbot and give us the rest - that is not a solution that's acceptable," said Jha. He added that the company might consider selling off small independent assets individually.

