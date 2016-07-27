LONDON, July 27 Management buyout group
Excalibur, one of the bidders for Tata's <TISC.NS > British
steelmaking business, said on Wednesday that it intended to
pursue its plans to buy the assets despite Tata pausing the sale
process to explore joint ventures.
"The Excalibur Board has concluded it will continue the
development of a series of opportunities that help meet its
ambitions and plans to acquire the Tata Steel UK business," an
emailed statement said.
Earlier this month, Tata Steel put the process of selling
its major British assets on hold because of the uncertainty
caused by the Brexit vote and surrounding pension liabilities
and said it would also look at forming a joint venture.
(Reporting by William James, editing by Andy Bruce)