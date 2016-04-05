* Gupta says businesses could be turned around
By Kate Holton and Susanna Twidale
LONDON, April 5 The British government opened
talks on Tuesday with potential buyers for Tata Steel's UK
operations, including Sanjeev Gupta's commodities company
Liberty Group, as it stepped up its battle to find a buyer for
the loss-making business.
Accused by opposition lawmakers of being "asleep at the
wheel" when India's Tata Steel put its entire British operations
up for sale last week, Prime Minister David Cameron also met
ministers to discuss the options for a business which employs
15,000 people.
Britain's business minister Sajid Javid was later due to fly
to Mumbai to meet Tata Chairman Cyrus Mistry to agree the
process for a sale, after a meeting with Gupta in London to
establish how firm his interest was in the business.
"Many of the (businesses) are loss making at the moment but
we believe they can be turned around," Gupta, who has bought
other distressed steel assets in Britain, told BBC Radio.
The government has not said which other potential buyers it
has met but Javid told Sky News "where the buyers are coming
forward, we're ready to work with them."
Gupta's Liberty Group is a metals company with assets in
Asia, Africa and Britain, and production capacity in steel
exceeding 3 million MT a year.
He has not yet carried out due diligence on the business
which includes the huge Port Talbot plant in south Wales but
said that site could be saved if the giant blast furnaces were
replaced under a plan to modernise the operations.
Carwyn Jones, the first minister of Wales, said the
government appeared willing to discuss solutions for the firm's
pension deficit, structural challenges and high energy costs
that prompted Tata to walk away.
Britain, the birthplace of the modern steel industry, has
shed thousands of jobs from the sector in recent years due to
high costs and historically low steel prices which have been
dragged down by cheap Chinese imports.
But the announcement from Tata, Britain's biggest steel
producer, has exposed the government to accusations that it has
failed the country's industrial sector.
Steelmakers in Britain pay some of the highest energy costs
and green taxes in the world as a result of policies that were
designed to promote investment in low-carbon electricity
generation such as wind farms or nuclear plants.
With the costs passed on to consumers, those firms which use
the most power, such as steelmakers, say they are struggling to
cope. A domestic carbon tax for example is paid on top of a
European carbon price.
Documents released last month show British businesses would
pay 340 million pounds ($483 million) more in carbon costs than
their European counterparts in 2016-17, with the gap rising to
1.2 billion pounds by 2020-21.
But the government said it has compensated industry for some
of these costs and plans to do more in the future. It maintains
the fundamental problem facing the industry is the collapse in
the price of steel, caused by over capacity in China.
POLITICAL HEAT
Jones said he had been heartened by the government's
approach after he met with Cameron and Javid at Downing Street.
"There was an acceptance that the issue of pensions will
need to be looked at in order for a sale to take place, the
issue of energy prices will have to be looked at, and the issue
of tariffs to protect UK steel in the future," he told Sky News.
"Discussions have taken place with buyers. They're early
days yet but we do have something to build on."
Gupta said the assets could be modernised with electric arc
furnaces instead of the giant blast furnaces. About 70 percent
of steel in the world is produced using blast furnaces which use
raw material, mainly iron ore, while the rest is produced via
electric arc furnace which uses recycled steel or scrap.
Industry analysts have said the use of scrap will increase
in coming years.
Gupta said staff working on the blast furnaces could be
retrained.
"We have an alternative suggestion which is to still make
hot metal but to make it from local raw material rather than
imported raw material, so it's a change of technology rather
than ending liquid steel making," he said.
"If we get involved in Port Talbot we will only do so on the
basis that we are confident there will not be any mass
redundancies."
One industry analyst who asked not to be named due to
company policy said one option for steel companies in developed
economies was buying cheap slab steel and re-rolling it to
produce a higher quality product.
However he noted that Britain's high energy costs and need
to invest in the plant to catch up with rivals already pursuing
this strategy meant the country was at a disadvantage.
($1 = 0.7039 pounds)
