LONDON May 22 Excalibur Steel, a management
buyout group interested in purchasing Tata Steel's British
steelmaking operations, is considering joining forces with rival
bidder Liberty House, The Sunday Times newspaper reported.
Tata said in March it wanted to sell its UK steel
operation, which has been hit by cheap Chinese imports, rising
costs and weak demand. The decision prompted a political
scramble to find a buyer that could save the thousands of jobs
at stake.
The deadline for final bid submissions is on Monday, with a
decision on how to proceed with the sale set to be taken at a
meeting of the Tata board in Mumbai on Wednesday. The board is
likely to shortlist several bids for further scrutiny.
The Sunday Times said a delegation from Excalibur met
Liberty's owner, Sanjeev Gupta, in London on Friday to discuss
backing Gupta's long-term plan to replace blast furnaces at
Tata's Port Talbot plant in Wales with facilities to process
imported slab steel.
Neither Excalibur or Liberty could be immediately reached
for comment.
Tata said earlier this month that it had received seven
expressions of interest for the assets.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Keith Weir)