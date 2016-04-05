LONDON, April 5 Liberty House Group boss Sanjeev
Gupta said on Tuesday a deal could be done to buy Tata Steel's
British operations without mass redundancies but that he had not
yet opened talks with the sellers.
Prime Minister David Cameron's government has said it is
working to broker a deal with potential buyers after India's
Tata Steel put its loss-making British plant up for
sale last week, threatening thousands of jobs.
Gupta is due to meet Britain's business secretary later on
Tuesday to discuss the sale. He said Tata's Port Talbot plant
could be restructured to make it more profitable and said staff
could be retrained rather than fired.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)