LONDON, July 7 Tata Steel will
announce the sale of some of its speciality businesses in
Britain but further delay a decision on the future of its Port
Talbot plant, which it put up for sale earlier this year, the
BBC reported.
Britain's Business Secretary Sajid Javid is due in Mumbai on
Thursday to meet Tata Chairman Cyrus Mistry and the BBC said
that the Brexit vote had partly caused the delay in selling the
Port Talbot facility in southern Wales.
"The delay will be nominally to do two things: one, to
assess the impact of Brexit while they mull that over and
secondly to see whether there is any result on what can be done
about the pension fund," a BBC business correspondent told BBC
radio.
