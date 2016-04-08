India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
UK's Serious Fraud Office has initiated a criminal investigation into Tata Steel's (TISC.NS) operations, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.
Police officers are investigating charges that Tata Steel's staff in and around its Yorkshire's site, may have faked certificates on the composition of the products before its sale, the newspaper said.
Examined documents have affected 500 customers, including BAE (BAES.L) and Rolls-Royce (RR.L), Telegraph said, citing a source.
Tata (TISC.NS), the biggest steel producer in Britain, has put its British businesses up for sale due to high costs, weak demand and a flood of cheap supplies from top producer China.
The British government, under fire for the way it has responded to the crisis, opened talks with potential buyers for Tata Steel's UK operations, including Gupta's Liberty House, earlier this week.
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.