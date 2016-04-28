LONDON, April 28 Several potential buyers of
Tata Steel's British assets have told the government they would
not be willing to take on the company's UK pension liabilities,
Business Secretary Sajid Javid said on Thursday.
"A number of the potential buyers ... have said that we
won't have much interest if we have to take over the current
pension plan as it is," he told a committee of lawmakers.
"It's a very big plan, it's expensive compared to today's
plans and it's not unreasonable for many buyers ... to say 'look
we're interested in the assets but this would be an issue.'"
The government has said it is working with the pension
scheme trustees of Tata Steel to reduce the impact on any
purchaser, including whether it could separate the scheme from
the business.
Javid said he did not see the pension liabilities as a big
threat to the public purse.
