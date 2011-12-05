LONDON Dec 5 Tata Steel, the
world's no. 7 steelmaker, will mothball a processing mill in
Britain on weak demand for steel and a poor economic outlook,
the company said.
The closure of the mill at Llanwern site in Newport, south
Wales, resulted in 115 job losses. Tata Steel runs a similar
mill in Port Talbot with lower costs and said this will supply
the market.
"The Llanwern Hot Rolling Mill is an important operation for
us, and our intention is to bring it back into operation as soon
as market conditions permit," Jon Ferriman, Hub Director for the
Strip Products UK hub based at Port Talbot and Llanwern, said in
a statement.
The company had already cut production capacity from 85-90
percent in the first half this year to 80-85 percent in October,
it said. In September, Tata Steel's European
unit, Corus, shut down one of four blast furnaces in Scunthorpe
and another furnace at the site was idled a few years ago on a
long-term basis.
Other steelmakers in Europe have made cutbacks to deal with
flagging demand. Germany's biggest steelmaker ThyssenKrupp
said on Friday it would idle a blast furnace in
Duisburg, Germany, to carry out planned maintenance earlier than
expected as customers ordered few flat steel products.
Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal has closed two
furnaces at its Liege plant in Belgium and idled production in
Germany, Poland and Spain because of flagging demand and
Europe's poor economic outlook. [ID: nL5E7LL326]
Tata Steel Europe is the continent's second-biggest steel
producer with an annual capacity of 18 million tonnes.