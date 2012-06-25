The Tata Steel logo is displayed in London following the announcement that Tata Steel would purchase Anglo-Dutch steel company Corus October 20, 2006. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Credit Suisse cut its steel prices estimates after bigger-than-expected falls, and adds it will impact EPS for companies in the sector by 5-25 percent.

Credit Suisse downgraded Tata Steel (TISC.NS) to "underperform" from "neutral" while maintaining its target price at 340 rupees, saying valuations are no longer "supportive."

The investment bank also cuts its target price for Jindal Steel & Power (JNSP.BO) to 600 rupees from 534 rupees, citing higher costs at captive power plans and plans to scrap its iron ore and steel investment in Bolivia among its main reasons.

Shares in Tata Steel (TISC.NS) gain 0.66 percent to 421.35 rupees, while Jindal Steel's NSE shares (JNSP.NS) are up 0.82 percent to 437.50 rupees.