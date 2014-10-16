MUMBAI Oct 16 India's Tata Steel Ltd
said on Thursday two of its indirect units had executed
agreements to refinance and term out its international debt
portfolio of $5.4 billion.
The steel major said an indirect unit in the United Kingdom
would refinance bank debt incurred on the company's $13 billion
acquisition of Britain's Corus in 2007 through a term loan and
revolving credit facilities of 3.05 billion euros ($3.89
billion).
Another indirect unit in Singapore had taken on loan
facilities of $1.5 billion to repay debt and fund investment
needs of the company outside India, Tata Steel said in a
statement.
"The financing structure has been designed with flexible
terms and better pricing that will provide financial headroom to
the international business especially in Tata Steel Europe in
the coming years," Chief Financial Officer Koushik Chatterjee
said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7839 euro)
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)