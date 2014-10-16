LONDON Oct 16 The British government,
responding to concerns about possible job losses, said a
possible sale by Tata Steel of a loss-making division
of its European operations was a commercial decision for the two
companies involved.
India's Tata said on Wednesday it was in talks to sell the
loss-making Long Products division of its European operation
which employs 6,500 people in Britain and Europe, to the
Geneva-based Klesch Group.
The division includes operations in Scunthorpe and Teesside
in northern England, and Dalzell and Clydebridge in Scotland.
On Thursday, the opposition Labour party tabled a question
in parliament on the impact of the proposed sale on Britain's
manufacturing capability and employment.
"Decisions on company ownership are a commercial matter, but
we are in contact with both companies," Business Minister Matt
Hancock said in response.
The British government rarely intervenes in corporate
transactions and has only a limited legal basis to do so. It can
intervene in takeovers of defence companies that affect national
security as well as deals that reduce the number of media owners
and those that may destabilise the financial system
Nevertheless, earlier this year U.S. pharmaceutical giant
Pfizer attempted to buy British drugmaker AstraZeneca
, prompting a political storm over a potential loss of
research capability and jobs and generating calls for a wider
"national interest" test on takeovers.
Prompted by the furore, Britain said it was reviewing its
takeover laws to force foreign buyers of major British companies
to make binding commitments on issues that are in the national
interest.
Hancock said Business Secretary Vince Cable met Tata
officials in India this week, who affirmed their commitment to
the British steel industry.
"We absolutely are going to be vigilant and careful to make
sure that, should any changes be made, we can support the local
communities," he added.
Tata Steel's European business, the result of its $13
billion acquisition of Britain's Corus in 2007, accounted for
about 57 percent of its total steel production in the fiscal
year to March 2014.
