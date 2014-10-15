MUMBAI Oct 15 India's Tata Steel Ltd
said on Wednesday it was in talks with the Klesch Group to sell
its long products business in Europe which employs about 6,500
people including those at its distribution facilities.
An agreement signed with Klesch for due diligence covers
Tata Steel's UK-based assets including Scunthorpe Steelworks,
mills in Teesside, Dalzell and Clydenbridge in Scotland, as well
as operations in France and Germany, the company said in a
statement.
"We have decided to concentrate our resources mainly on our
strip products activities, where we have greater cross-European
production and technological synergies," said Karl Koehler,
chief executive of Tata Steel's European operations.
Tata Steel began operations in Europe with its $13 billion
acquisition of Britain's Corus in 2007.
The Klesch Group is a global industrial commodities
business, with three divisions specialising in the production
and trading of chemicals, metals and oil.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)