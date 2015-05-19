(Adds government comment)
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON May 19 Reports that Tata Steel
is about to sell its long products division to Klesch Group are
'speculative' and do not reflect the views of the company, the
steelmaker told India's National Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
Geneva-based Klesch Group, a global commodities business
involved in chemicals, metals and oil production and trading,
declined to comment.
Tata Steel, Europe's second-largest steelmaker, said in
October it is in talks to sell its loss-making long products
division, which employs 6,500 people mostly in the UK, to
Klesch. News of the talks prompted a flurry of concern at the
time in government circles.
Klesch has a record of swooping in on ailing businesses and
is credited with bringing distressed debt investing -- or
"vulture capitalism", as it is described by critics -- across
the Atlantic.
A spokesman for Department of Business, Innovation and
Skills said: "We continue to monitor the situation and are in
touch with both parties."
Last week, Tata Steel said it expects to take a non-cash
writedown of about $785.3 million chiefly relating to its long
products division. The company reports results on Wednesday.
Tata Steel has been forced to slash costs and jobs since
2007 when it bought Anglo-Dutch producer Corus for $13 billion.
In 2013 it booked a write down of $1.6 billion, largely related
to its European business.
Producing steel profitably in Britain is difficult given
cheap imports, lacklustre post-financial crisis demand, high
labour costs, depressed prices ST-CRU-IDX plus energy costs
and green taxes that are some of the highest in the world.
The UK steel sector currently employs some 20,000 people
directly, down from as much as 200,000 people in the 1970s.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel, editing by Louise Heavens)