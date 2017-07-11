FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
Tata Steel UK to sell Hartlepool SAW pipe mills to Liberty House
#Company News
July 11, 2017 / 9:58 AM / a day ago

Tata Steel UK to sell Hartlepool SAW pipe mills to Liberty House

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd, India's biggest steelmaker by overall capacity, announced on Tuesday that its UK unit has signed an agreement with Liberty House Group to sell its Hartlepool Submerged Arc Weld pipe mills in Britain.

The sale-price was not disclosed.

The agreement covers sale of 42-inch and 84-inch pipe mills which manufacture pipelines for gas and oil projects. The facilities employ about 140 people. (bit.ly/2t8PvNh)

Tata Steel said it would retain its 20-inch tube mill at the Hartlepool site and will invest 1 million pounds ($1.29 million) in it.

In February, Tata Steel UK had signed a 100 million pound deal to sell its speciality steel business to London-based Liberty House Group. ($1 = 0.7749 pounds) (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

