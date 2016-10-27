US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
MUMBAI Oct 27 Tata Steel Ltd on Thursday said its financial statements present a true and fair value of the company, in response to a request for clarification from India's stock exchanges.
The exchanges made the procedural request after the former chairman of parent Tata Sons Ltd, Cyrus Mistry, on Wednesday said the group could face an $18 billion writedown, partly related to the acquisition of its European steel business.
"As part of the preparation of financial assets, the value-in-use of the assets of the Company is tested for impairment as per the Accounting Standards," Tata Steel said in a statement.
The company said it had nothing further to "comment or disclose." (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee)
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.