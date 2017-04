An employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) works inside the company headquarters in Mumbai March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Tata Steel Ltd(TISC.NS) gains 1 percent after the company sought shareholders' approval to increase its borrowing limit to 700 billion rupees ($11.73 billion) from 500 billion rupees earlier.

"The debt-raising plan, at this juncture, may also be well-received since the company's operational performance has started improving, especially in Europe," said G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a research and fund advisory firm.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)