MUMBAI Tata Steel Ltd(TISC.NS) said real estate developer Oberoi Realty Ltd(OEBO.NS) has emerged as the highest bidder at the auction of its Mumbai land parcel with a final bid of 11.55 billion rupees.

The bid-cum-auction process for the nearly 25-acre plot in the western suburbs of India's financial capital was launched in December 2013, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Tata Steel shares ended 1.1 percent up at 367.1 rupees in a flat Mumbai market on Tuesday.

