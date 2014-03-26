MUMBAI, March 26 India's Tata Steel Ltd
said real estate developer Oberoi Realty Ltd
has emerged as the highest bidder at the auction of its Mumbai
land parcel with a final bid of 11.55 billion rupees ($189.95
million).
The bid-cum-auction process for the nearly 25-acre plot in
the western suburbs of India's financial capital was launched in
December 2013, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.
Tata Steel shares ended 1.1 percent up at 367.1 rupees in a
flat Mumbai market on Tuesday.
($1 = 60.8050 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)