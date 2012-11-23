LONDON Nov 23 India's Tata Steel said
on Friday it would cut 900 jobs across Britain as part of a
restructuring plan aimed at stemming losses in weak European
markets.
The group said 580 jobs would go at its Port Talbot plant in
south Wales as part of proposals to restructure its management
and administrative functions. It also plans to close 12 steel
finishing and processing sites in England and Wales.
"Today's proposals are part of a strategy to transform
ourselves into an 'all-weather' steel producer, capable of
succeeding in difficult economic conditions," said Karl Koehler,
the chief executive of Tata Steel's European operations.
Tata, which supplies steel and related services to
construction, automotive and aerospace markets among others,
also announced that it would re-start one of two blast furnaces
at Port Talbot early next year as part of a 250 million pounds
($398.7 million) investment programme.
This month the firm swung to a second quarter loss of $67
million, as weakening demand and prices in its main European
market, which accounts for around two thirds of its 28 million
tonne capacity, offset a solid home performance.
The $500-billion-a-year steel industry has slowed sharply
this year as moderation in China's economic growth has
compounded weak demand in Europe, forcing the Mumbai-based
group, to make a string of cuts in the business.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker,
recently reported a quarterly loss, while Japan's Nippon Steel &
Sumitomo Metal Corp said that profit in the second half
of 2012/13 would fall by more than 50 percent from the previous
year.
The Tata conglomerate, which bought Anglo-Dutch steel
producer Corus for $13.1 billion in 2008, employs some 81,000
staff worldwide.