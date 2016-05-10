* Bids for assets including Port Talbot plant in Wales
By Promit Mukherjee and Krishna N. Das
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, May 10 India's JSW Steel Ltd
has bid for the British operations of Tata Steel Ltd
, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter
confirmed, worrying bankers about its high debt levels and
pulling down JSW shares on Tuesday.
JSW Steel, controlled by acquisitive billionaire Sajjan
Jindal, wants to become the world's third-largest steel company
and the bid for the Tata assets is in-line with that goal, said
a source close to the company.
Financial Times first reported JSW's bid, after Tata said on
Monday that seven expressions of interest for its British assets
had been taken to the next stage of the sale process it began
last month. Tata did not name the bidders, but metals group
Liberty House and a buyout team called Excalibur confirmed
submitting expressions of interest.
Mumbai-based JSW Steel unsuccessfully bid in 2014 to buy
some assets from Italy's second-largest steelmaker, Lucchini, to
enter the European market. In 2010, it bought out Indian company
Ispat Steel, more than a decade after JSW emerged from
near-bankruptcy.
JSW Steel Joint Managing Director, Seshagiri Rao, and Tata
Steel head spokesman, Chanakya Choudhury, did not respond to
requests for comment.
JSW Group, with interests in steel, power, cement and ports,
had a gross debt of around 400 billion rupees ($6 billion) as of
April, making it one of India's most indebted conglomerates.
Rao told Reuters last month that although the group was
growth-hungry, it would not let its financial stability suffer.
Infrastructure bankers in Mumbai say, however, that they are
uncomfortable with the JSW Group's debt, and they think the
company is only testing the waters with the Tata bid.
One potential deal-killer is the big pension liabilities of
the Port Talbot steel mill in Wales that JSW Steel might have to
shoulder, said the bankers who did not want to be named.
The bankers also said that a bargain deal might help JSW
Steel turn around Tata's money-losing UK business given their
record of making steel efficiently and profitably in India
without having any raw material security.
JSW Steel's shares, which have risen a quarter so far this
year, fell more than 3 percent on Tuesday to their lowest in a
month. The wider Mumbai market was up slightly.
($1 = 66.6700 Indian rupees)
