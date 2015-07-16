(Adds details)
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, July 16 Tata Steel, Britain's
largest steelmaker, may cut up to 720 UK jobs in a revamp of its
speciality and bar business, which has been hit by cheap imports
and high energy costs, it said on Thursday.
Most of the jobs at risk are at the company's operations in
Rotherham, northern England.
"We have invested more than 20 million pounds in recent
years in our speciality steels business. We want to play our
role in reinvigorating the UK's manufacturing industry, but
increasing imports and high energy costs have further undermined
the competitiveness of foundation industries," Karl Koehler,
chief executive of Tata Steel's European operations, said in a
statement.
The speciality and bar business is being refocused on
high-value markets such as aerospace, as British and European
steelmakers in general struggle to make profits on commodity
grade steels which can be imported cheaply from China.
Tata Steel, Europe's second-largest steelmaker, said it
would work with staff and trade unions to redeploy affected
employees if possible and minimise compulsory redundancies.
The Community union said it would oppose compulsory
redundancies.
"This is a smack in the face for the workforce. Since 2009
the business will have gone through three restructurings, which
if this proposal goes through, will have seen the loss of 2,500
jobs," Stuart Sansome, Community's national executive
councillor, said in a statement.
Tata Steel has been forced to slash costs since 2007 when it
bought Anglo Dutch producer Corus for $13 billion. It currently
employs around 17,000 people versus some 25,000 in 2008.
The UK steel sector currently employs about 20,000 people
directly, down from as many as 200,000 in the 1970s.
The government, in its bid to diversify the economy away
from financial services, has implemented numerous measures to
help heavy industry, but both Tata Steel and the unions believe
they are not enough.
"Now is the time for government to act. Foundation
industries like ours urgently need a competitive business
environment and a government willing to strengthen UK
manufacturing supply chains," said Koehler.
Roy Rickhuss, general secretary of Community, called on the
government to support energy intensive industry.
"It is clear the UK steel industry is in a perilous state
and Tata Steel is particularly affected. We have been saying for
years that uncompetitive UK energy costs are damaging the UK
steel industry," he said.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Pravin Char and Mark
Potter)