(Adds details, background)
By Eric Onstad
LONDON Aug 4 Tata Steel has spun out
its long products unit making items such as plates, sections and
wire rods into a standalone business to better pursue strategic
options, after the reported withdrawal of Klesch Group from
talks to buy the division.
India-based Tata Steel, Europe's second-largest steelmaker,
had said in October it was in talks to sell its loss-making long
products operation, which employs 6,500 people mostly in
Scunthorpe in the English midlands, to Klesch.
"The business started operating as a standalone, wholly
owned subsidiary from Aug. 2," Tata said in a statement on
Tuesday. "The standalone status for the long products business
will also enable alternative strategic options to be assessed
and progressed."
Long products are used in construction, railways,
shipbuilding and engineering.
Tata said it noted media comments by the Swiss-based Klesch
Group of its intention to withdraw from further negotiations
about the potential sale of the long products business.
The talks with Klesch were "among a number of strategic
options" Tata has been evaluating, it added.
The Klesch Group, a global commodities business involved in
chemicals, metals and oil production and trading, was not
immediately available for comment.
The head of the company, Gary Klesch, was quoted by the
Financial Times as saying he was withdrawing from talks in
"frustration at the (UK) government's apparent lack of interest
in old-economy industries".
Tata Steel has been forced to slash costs and jobs since
2007 when it bought Anglo-Dutch producer Corus for $13 billion.
In 2013 it booked a writedown of $1.6 billion, largely related
to its European business.
Tata also said on Tuesday the UK steel industry faced
challenges including rising volumes of imports, uncompetitive
energy costs and a strengthening currency.
Tata is second in the European steel sector in terms of
volume behind ArcelorMittal, also the world's biggest.
(Editing by David Holmes and William Hardy)